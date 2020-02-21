Security Equipment, Trump’s Chopper Arrive in Gujarat in US Planes

The giant SUV, which would be part of Trump’s cavalcade during his 22-km long roadshow on 24 February, is known as WHCA Roadrunner.

WHCA stands for White House Communications Agency.

The Roadrunner vehicle is also known as the MC2V (mobile command and control vehicle).

The vehicle serves as the communications hub for the motorcade by encrypting duplex radio and streaming video, which is then beamed up to a military satellite, which in turn beams that data back on the ground.