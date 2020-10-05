Secret Proceedings in UK Delaying Mallya’s Extradition: Govt to SC

A bench comprising Justices U.U. Lalit and Ashok Bhushan, dismissing the review petition, had said: "In our considered view, the attempt on part of the respondent No.3 (Vijay Mallya) to have re-hearing in the matter cannot be permitted nor do the submissions make out any error apparent on record to justify interference in review jurisdiction. These Review Petitions are, therefore, dismissed."



In May 2017, the apex court held him guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children and ordered him to appear on 10 July 2017, to argue on the quantum of punishment.



The bench said let the explanation be furnished within two weeks. “The Review Petition shall, thereafter, be considered on merits,” it added.



In 2017, the apex court passed the order on a contempt petition against Mallya by a consortium of banks led by the SBI. The banks claimed Mallya transferred the $40 million from Daigeo to his children's accounts, and did not use this money to clear his debt. Banks cited this as a violation of judicial orders.