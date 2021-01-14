SEC Cancels Polls for 2 Maharashtra Villages for Auctioning Posts

Gram Panchayat polls have been called off by the State Election Commission (SEC) in Nashik and Nandurbar districts of Maharashtra, for allegedly auctioning the posts of sarpanch and local governing body members, reported PTI. The polls were to be held on Friday, 15 January.

The police has been ordered by the SEC to register a case under section 171 (C) of the Indian Penal Code or other laws, said the official statement, announcing the cancelation of polls on Wednesday, 13 January, reported PTI.