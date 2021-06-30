Scuffle Between Farmers & BJP Workers at Ghazipur Border: Reports

A scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, reports said on Wednesday, 30 June.

Farmers' organisation Bhartiya Kisan Union said the BJP workers raised anti-movement slogans on the pretext of welcoming a leader after gathering in large numbers at the Ghazipur border. "They attacked with sticks when BKU workers objected. Farmers have been injured in the incident," the BKU tweeted in Hindi.