Will Strengthen BJP Resolve to Serve MP: Shah Meets Scindia
BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah met recent party entrant Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, 12 March, and welcomed him with a tweet.
Tweeting a photo of the two of them together, Shah expressed his hopes that Scindia's induction would "strengthen the BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh."
Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, 11 March, a day after he resigned from the Congress party. He was soon announced as the BJP's candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.
22 other Congress MLAs had also submitted their resignations following Scindia's act.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )