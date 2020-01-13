K’taka Teacher Beats Kid Who Was Unable to Pronounce Kannada Word
The Karnataka Education Department has suspended a school teacher from Ballari for recording and sharing the video of a child struggling to pronounce a Kannada word. In the video, the teacher is also seen as mocking and beating the student.
The Education Department suspended T Chandrashekharappa, an assistant teacher at the Government Higher Primary School at Huvinahadagali in Ballari district, for recording and sharing the video of the child struggling to pronounce the word ‘Pakkelubu’.
However, the student struggles to pronounce the full word and is seen attempting to repeatedly pronounce the word clearly. After several attempts, the teacher, who seems to have lost patience, then starts mocking and beating the child.
The incident took place on Friday, 3 January during a 'Nali-Kali' teaching session in the school. According to the Education Department, the teacher violated Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act by causing physical and mental torture to the child.
The video of the incident was widely shared on social media and the teacher was criticised for picking on the student.
Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar took note of the video and wrote to the Commissioner of Department of Public Instruction K G Jagadeesha Kumar.
C Nagaraj, the Block Education Officer in Huvinahadagali, visited the school on Friday and issued the suspension order to the teacher.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)
