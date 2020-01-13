K’taka Teacher Beats Kid Who Was Unable to Pronounce Kannada Word

The Karnataka Education Department has suspended a school teacher from Ballari for recording and sharing the video of a child struggling to pronounce a Kannada word. In the video, the teacher is also seen as mocking and beating the student.

The Education Department suspended T Chandrashekharappa, an assistant teacher at the Government Higher Primary School at Huvinahadagali in Ballari district, for recording and sharing the video of the child struggling to pronounce the word ‘Pakkelubu’.