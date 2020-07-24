SC To Hear Contempt Case Against Prashant Bhushan, Tejpal on 4 Aug
The apex court had reportedly issued a contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal in November 2009.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 24 July, adjourned the hearing in the 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to 4 August, after their counsel sought more time to prepare, PTI reported.
The apex court had reportedly issued a contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal in November 2009 for “allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine”, of which Tejpal was the editor.
Recently, on 21 July, the Supreme Court had on 21 July, initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan over his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra reportedly said that it would grant time till 4 August for the contemnors to prepare, after lawyers representing Bhushan and Tejpal said they required more time.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tarun Tejpal reportedly said, “If we have waited for nine years, then I don't understand what the urgency is.”
Intervener in the case, senior advocate Shanti Bhushan said that he found it difficult to advance arguments through video-conferencing, to which the bench replied saying that even Constitution matters were being heard through video conferencing.
The case will now be heard on 4 August.
(With inputs from PTI)
