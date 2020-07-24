SC To Hear Contempt Case Against Prashant Bhushan, Tejpal on 4 Aug

The Supreme Court on Friday, 24 July, adjourned the hearing in the 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal to 4 August, after their counsel sought more time to prepare, PTI reported.

The apex court had reportedly issued a contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal in November 2009 for “allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine”, of which Tejpal was the editor.

Recently, on 21 July, the Supreme Court had on 21 July, initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan over his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary.