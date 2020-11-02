MP: SC Stays EC’s Revocation of Kamal Nath As ‘Star Campaigner’

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 November, stayed the Election Commission’s (EC) order of removing Congress leader Kamal Nath as a ‘star campaigner’, reported ANI. The apex court’s order comes just one day ahead of the bypolls in the state, which will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM triggered a controversy by calling BJP’s Imarti Devi “item”. Taking note of his jibe against Devi, the EC had revoked the 'star campaigner' status of the leader ahead of the bypolls.

The EC advised the Congress leader to not to use such a word in public while the Model Code of Conduct was in place.