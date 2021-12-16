SC Asks Railways to Remove Encroachments, Says: 'Cities Have Turned Into Slums'

But the top court ordered for clearing massive swathes of dwellings in Gujarat, which will lead to eviction of around 10,000 people, NDTV reported.

The court also directed the Gujarat government and the Railways to compensate the occupants with Rs 2,000 per month for 6 months for each hutment demolished.

The apex court observed, "The slum dwellers will be eligible for PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) accommodation if applications are made and eligibility is fulfilled."

(With inputs from NDTV.)