SC Pulls Up Govt While Hearing Media Trial Case on Tablighi Jamaat

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 November, expressed strong displeasure over the Centre's affidavit in a case related to media reporting on a Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court asked the Centre “to consider evolving a mechanism to address issues with content on TV, or else, the court may entrust it to an outside agency.”

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the court is not happy with the Centre's affidavit in the matter, as it skirts what powers government has under the Cable TV Network Act to hear such complaints.