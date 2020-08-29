SC Order on Sentencing in Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case on 31 Aug

The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on the sentence against activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan in connection the contempt case relating to his recent tweets about the judiciary on Monday, 31 August.

The apex court had on Tuesday, 25 August, reserved the verdict on the quantum of sentence to be given to Bhushan. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari reserved the verdict after a detailed hearing on the matter, IANS reported.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bhushan, contended before the bench that the top court can say that it does not agree with Bhushan and that he should exercise restraint while making statements in the future.