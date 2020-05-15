A Supreme Court judge and his family in Delhi have been quarantined after their in-house cook tested positive for the coronavirus, said an IANS report. The cook had gone on leave earlier this month. Sources from the Supreme Court suggest that according to health officials that is when the cook caught the virus.Amid the nationwide lockdown, Supreme Court judges were conducting hearings on video conference, and only resumed court hearings from Tuesday, 12 May.A report by NDTV states, however, that most cases will be heard by a single judge bench. The respondents will still not be going to court and will be joining through video conference. From next week lawyers will be arguing from their chambers.The traditional dress code of black coats and gowns has also been put away, and the court has implemented a new dress code. This will be the case for as long as the COVID-19 virus is around.An official notification by the court said, “As a precautionary measure to contain spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection under the prevailing conditions, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the advocates may wear "plain white-shirt/white-salwar-kameez/ white saree, with a plain- white neck band" during the hearings before the Supreme Court of India through Virtual Court System till medical exigencies exist or until further orders.”(With inputs from IANS and NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.