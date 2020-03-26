SBI Reduces Working Hours and Non-Essential Services Amid COVID-19
Due to the spread of COVID-19 and the 21-day lockdown in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a new time table (working hours) for its employees in various branches across the country.
At the same time, to protect the people against the spread of coronavirus, SBI is laying emphasis on social distancing. The bank is also running mobile ATMs so that customers have the facility to withdraw money everywhere.
"In many states, we have restricted timings of our branch opening. Like in some states, it is 7-10 am, in some states it is 8-11 and in some 10 am to 2 pm," PTI quoted PK Gupta, Managing Director, Retail Banking, SBI,
SBI is also providing masks and sanitizers to the employees attending office. Other than that, a 1-meter distance is compulsory between the people standing in the queue.
PK Gupta also tweeted a video of the mobile ATM services provided by the SBI and how this process is being carried forward.
Other banks including HDFC, ICICI, Standard Chartered, Syndicate Bank, and Indian Bank have also reduced the working hours of the employees as well as the employee strength on a particular day.
Banking services like passbook updates and counter cheque collection have also been closed by many banks.
Most of the banking institutions have advised people to switch to digital payments to maintain social distancing.
