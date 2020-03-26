SBI Reduces Working Hours and Non-Essential Services Amid COVID-19

Due to the spread of COVID-19 and the 21-day lockdown in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a new time table (working hours) for its employees in various branches across the country.

At the same time, to protect the people against the spread of coronavirus, SBI is laying emphasis on social distancing. The bank is also running mobile ATMs so that customers have the facility to withdraw money everywhere.

"In many states, we have restricted timings of our branch opening. Like in some states, it is 7-10 am, in some states it is 8-11 and in some 10 am to 2 pm," PTI quoted PK Gupta, Managing Director, Retail Banking, SBI,