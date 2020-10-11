Savithri Vaithi, Founder of TN’s Vishranthi Old Age Home, No More

Chennai philanthropist Savithri Vaithi, who founded Vishranthi Old Age Home, passed away on October 10. The 90-year-old had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Saturday.

Vishranthi Charitable Trust, which is based out of Chennai, has been providing shelter for women aged above 60, who have been abandoned by their families, since 1978. Located in Palavakkam, the home presently has about 175 residents.

The home, in addition to providing shelter to elderly women, takes care of their last rites, and Savithri used to perform them herself, as long as she was physically able to do so.