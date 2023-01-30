Satta Matka: What Is DpBOSS? Know Guessing Numbers for Today and Other Details
You can download the Satta Matka Kalyan Satta Result today, 30 January 22023, from DpBOSS.net.
The daily satta matka results are provided on the website - DpBOSS.net. For those who do not know, this is a game that is based on chance and speculation. Interested people will get Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and various other services together on the above-mentioned website. It is important to note that everything is based on coincidence and guesswork in the game.
After a lot of studies, the official website - DpBOSS.net helps in predicting numbers for the lucky draw. The guessing numbers for today, Monday, 30 January, are already released for interested players. It is important to note that online games have gained immense popularity in recent years. Satta games are played online on various websites and apps by interested people.
One should note that Satta Matka can be played offline. DpBoss.net is one of the most popular websites for Satta Matka results. Players have to guess just one number and they can win a cash prize of up to Rs 1 crore.
Satta Matka Games: What Is DpBOSS?
Most people do not know what DpBoss is. Everyone should note that the daily Satta Matka game results are released on the website - DpBOSS.NET. Before looking for the results, interested players must go through the numbers to guess on the aforementioned website.
Interested players can also access Kalyan Jodi charts and Kalyan Panel charts to check before results and then place their bets.
Everyone should note that the Kalyan Satta Result is scheduled to be declared today, Monday, 30 January 2023. The ones who are taking part in the draw must stay alert and note the result timings.
The result timings for the Kalyan Satta Result are listed below for our readers:
Kalyan Diwas Result: 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM
Kalyan Ratri Result: 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM
Satta Matka: Guessing Numbers for 30 January 2023
The guessing numbers for the Satta Matka game today, Monday, 30 January, are stated below:
Golden Points: 1-6-2-7
Sridevi Morning: 156-23-346
Result 09:30 AM 10:30 AM
KARNATAKA DAY: 160-77-890
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
Milan Morning: 556-62-147
10:15 AM 11:15 AM
Super Day: 388-92-570
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
Welfare: 137-15-230
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
Kalyan Ratri: 257-42-480
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
Cubes: 440-89-126
09:25 PM 11:35 PM
Old Main Mumbai: 123-69-144
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
Main Bombay: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
Ratan Khatri: 136-06-240
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
Main Market: 248-40-668
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
