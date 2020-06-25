Defying the agreed mutual consensus to disengage, Chinese troops have reportedly returned to Patrolling Post 14 on the Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. This is the same spot where a deadly clash between the Indian and Chinese troops claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.While satellite images of the area taken on 22 May, showed a single tent at the spot, the new image shows possible defensive Chinese positions at the site, reported NDTV. The new images reportedly show shelters constructed along the rock-face leading up the LAC.Explained: What Is The LAC That Led To Deadly Galwan Clashes?Major General Ramesh Padhi (retd) who retired as Additional Surveyor General of India told NDTV that, "The images show a clear movement of heavy vehicles which indicates that they have an intention to stay deployed in the area."The images also reportedly show culverts constructed over the Galwan river less than a kilometre from the LAC. NDTV reported that while the road leading up to the LAC had also been widened, there was no similar road being constructed on the Indian side opposite the Chinese position. A major highway connecting Daulat Beg Oldie in the North and Durbuk in the South, just 6 kms away from the location, however, has been a cause of concern for the Chinese.After the violent standoff in Galwan valley on 15 June, both sides had reportedly vacated the spot. After multiple rounds of military level talks, including the meeting between Corps Commanders of India and China on Monday, 22 June, at Moldo, it was decided that there would be "mutual consensus to disengage". The latest development could impact this progress.Chinese Casualties at Galwan: What We Know and What We Don’t We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.