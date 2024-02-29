ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sandeshkhali Row: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested After Weeks on the Run

Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested from a house in Minakhah in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Shahjahan Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women as well as land-grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, was arrested by the police on Thursday morning, 29 February, according to a report by PTI.

Sheikh has reportedly been on the run since massive protests by women were witnessed in Sandeshkhali earlier this month.

The TMC leader was reportedly arrested from a house in Minakhah in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He is expected to be produced before a local court in Basirhat shortly

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  sandeshkhali 

