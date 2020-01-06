SP to Give Rs 5 Lakh to Kin of Deceased Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Samajwadi Party on Sunday, 5 January, announced it will give a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family which lost a member during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.

"Family members and dependents of those who lost their lives due to barbaric atrocities of the government to save constitution during anti CAA-NRC protests will be given Rs 5 lakh each by the party," it said in a tweet.