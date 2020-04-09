‘You are Safer in Jail Than Out on Bail’: Bombay HC to Applicant

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 9 April, refused to grant temporary bail to an accused, saying it can not allow him to be released and put him at the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The situation in jail was much better than that in the city of Mumbai, Justice G S Patel observed while hearing a bail plea filed by Jitendra Mishra, a murder accused who is lodged in Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai for the last 18 months.