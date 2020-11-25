Lost an Irreplaceable Comrade: Gandhis, PM on Ahmed Patel’s Death

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away on Wednesday, 25 November.

Ahmed Patel.
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71 at 3:30 am on Wednesday, 25 November, after he suffered multiple organ failure after testing positive for COVID-19 on 1 October. He had been admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on 15 November.

Patel’s son Faisal Patel announced on Twitter that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago, and that since then, his health had deteriorated due to multiple organ failure.

‘It is a Sad Day’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Singh Surjewala offered condolences to the family on Twitter.

PM Modi reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
PM Modi reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
PM Modi Twitter Handle

Congress President Sonia Gandhi offered condolences on the demise of Ahmed Patel saying that she has lost an irreplaceable comrade, colleague and friend who was faithful to the party and had dedicated his whole life to the party.

Lost an Irreplaceable Comrade: Gandhis, PM on Ahmed Patel’s Death
Rahul Gandhi reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Rahul Gandhi reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter
M. Venkaiah Naidu reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
M. Venkaiah Naidu reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
M. Venkaiah Naidu Twitter Handle 
Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Priyanka Gandhi Twitter Handle
Randeep Singh Surjewala reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Randeep Singh Surjewala reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Randeep Singh Surjewala twitter handle
Members of Parliament Smriti Irani, Amit Deshmukh, Akhilesh Yadav, Ramesh Chennithala, and Supriya Sule also reacted on Twitter offering their condolences for the Rajya Sabha MP’s demise.

Smriti Irani reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Smriti Irani reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Smriti Irani’s Twitter Handle
Amit Deshmukh reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Amit Deshmukh reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Amit Deshmukh’s Twitter
Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Akhilesh Yadav reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Akhilesh Yadav’s Twitter Handle
Ramesh Chennithala reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Ramesh Chennithala reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Ramesh Chennithala’s Twitter Handle
Supriya Sule reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Supriya Sule reacts to Ahmed Patel passing away
Supriya Sule’s twitter handle

The Congress party along with politicians Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Abdul Khaleque, Ashish Dua, Biswaranjan Mohanty, MK Stalin, Rajnath Singh, P Chidambaram, and Kuljit Nagra took to Twitter to say that with the demise of Ahmed Patel, the party has lost a lynchpin and the country a great leader.

