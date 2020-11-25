Lost an Irreplaceable Comrade: Gandhis, PM on Ahmed Patel’s Death
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away on Wednesday, 25 November.
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71 at 3:30 am on Wednesday, 25 November, after he suffered multiple organ failure after testing positive for COVID-19 on 1 October. He had been admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on 15 November.
Patel’s son Faisal Patel announced on Twitter that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago, and that since then, his health had deteriorated due to multiple organ failure.
‘It is a Sad Day’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Singh Surjewala offered condolences to the family on Twitter.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi offered condolences on the demise of Ahmed Patel saying that she has lost an irreplaceable comrade, colleague and friend who was faithful to the party and had dedicated his whole life to the party.
Members of Parliament Smriti Irani, Amit Deshmukh, Akhilesh Yadav, Ramesh Chennithala, and Supriya Sule also reacted on Twitter offering their condolences for the Rajya Sabha MP’s demise.
The Congress party along with politicians Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Abdul Khaleque, Ashish Dua, Biswaranjan Mohanty, MK Stalin, Rajnath Singh, P Chidambaram, and Kuljit Nagra took to Twitter to say that with the demise of Ahmed Patel, the party has lost a lynchpin and the country a great leader.
