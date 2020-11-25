Lost an Irreplaceable Comrade: Gandhis, PM on Ahmed Patel’s Death

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71 at 3:30 am on Wednesday, 25 November, after he suffered multiple organ failure after testing positive for COVID-19 on 1 October. He had been admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on 15 November.

Patel’s son Faisal Patel announced on Twitter that his father had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago, and that since then, his health had deteriorated due to multiple organ failure.