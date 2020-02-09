RSS Gen Secy Accuses Church of ‘Exploiting & Converting’ People

RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi on Sunday, 9 February accused the Church of exploiting and converting people to Christianity by taking advantage of their "ignorance and poverty".

Stating that he had no objection if someone embraces Christianity on his own, Joshi said that forcible religious conversion of people should be considered a criminal offence.

The RSS leader was speaking during a question-answer session as part of his lecture session 'Vishwaguru Bharat'.