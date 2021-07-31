Road Caves in Near IIT Delhi, Second Such Incident This Month

A part of a road near the IIT traffic signal in Delhi caved in on Saturday, 31 July, following heavy rains in the last few days.

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and asked commuters to avoid the stretch and take an alternate route.

"Traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a part of a road near IIT red light (traffic signal) caved in. Please refrain from using the route," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.