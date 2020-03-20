Resolve to Not Allow Nirbhaya-Like Incident Again: Arvind Kejriwal
Hours after the four Nirbhaya convicts were executed, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 20 March, said it is a day to take a resolution to not allow another similar incident happen.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal also called for a collective resolution by police, courts, states and the central government to remove loopholes in the system, "to let this not happen to any daughter again.”
"After seven years, Nirbhaya case convicts were hanged today. It's a day to take a resolution that we will not allow another Nirbhaya case. Police, courts, state governments and the Centre should resolve to collectively remove loopholes in the system to let this not happen to any daughter," he tweeted in Hindi.
In last few months, we saw how the convicts manipulated the law until recently. There are a lot of loopholes in our system, we need to improve the system, he added.
The Delhi chief minister further stated that "the police system too has loopholes, which need to be resolved, we need to work on many levels."
Talking about the long process, Kejriwal stated that the investigation should be done in such a way, that judiciary could serve justice as quickly as possible.
Delhi Govt Should Take Precautionary Measures: Kejriwal
The chief minister also talked about the measures that the Delhi government should take to prevent such horrific incidents, like installing more CCTV cameras, all the dark avenues should have street lights, appointing marshalls in buses. Today, we should take a vow to unite and fight against such crimes, Kejriwal said.
The four men Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', were hanged at 5.30 am inside Tihar Jail.
