Second Wave Could Hamper Nascent Recovery of Economy: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, 23 October, said that the risk of a second wave of the coronavirus can hamper the nascent recovery. His deputy MD Patra noted that it might take years to regain the output lost on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

India recorded 54,366 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its tally to 77,61,312. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 1,17,306. There are 6,95,509 active cases, 69,48,497 recoveries, and the recovery rate is 89.20 percent. The number of active cases fell below 7 lakh after two months.