Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday, 25 April, said that he was against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's plan to bring back migrant workers stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown."I would request against it. I feel, at this point, we need to exercise caution. This is not the time. If someone contracts coronavirus, then it can become a big problem in Uttar Pradesh," he told NDTV."The situation is difficult right now, so I feel the migrants should be given food and shelter where they are." Nitin Gadkari He reiterated Centre's direction to all states to feed and house the stranded migrants during the lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading.The Uttar Pradesh government has begun bringing back state's native workers stranded elsewhere in the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown and has ensured the return of 2,224 of them in the first phase, a senior official told PTI.Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said the first batch of workers was brought back in 82 buses from Haryana on Saturday, and 11,000 workers will return by Sunday. All the workers will be kept in a 14-day quarantine."Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions to bring back labourers belonging to UP from other states in a phased manner."Awanish AwasthiOrders have been issued to prepare shelter homes in the state in a major way so that the returnees can be quarantined there. "Instructions have been issued to install public address system at the shelter homes, and make arrangements for food and toilets," Awasthi told PTI.(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)