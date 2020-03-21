Request Everyone to Stay At Home: PM Modi Ahead of ‘Janata Curfew’
Ahead of the nationwide ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, 22 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Saturday, 21 March, urged citizens to remain in the cities they live in and not travel to their villages if not required.
The country will be observing a shutdown on Sunday following PM Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been asked to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus. Public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.
“Fearing Corona, many of my brothers and sisters are returning to their villages where they earn a living. Traveling in congestion increases the risk of its spread. Wherever you are going, it will also be a danger to people. It will also increase the difficulties of your village and family,” the PM said in his tweet.
“I request everyone to please stay there for a few days. With this, all of us can stop the disease from spreading. We are playing with our health by crowding railway stations, bus stands. Please worry about yourself and your family, do not leave your house if it is not necessary” he added.
Cutting across party lines, chief ministers and others leaders urged the people to follow the self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm, noting that "social distancing" was key to breaking the chain of infection, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 283 after 60 new cases were detected on Saturday, the highest so far in a day, and states like Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar imposed partial lockdown till the end of the month.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)