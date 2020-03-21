Request Everyone to Stay At Home: PM Modi Ahead of ‘Janata Curfew’

Ahead of the nationwide ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, 22 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Saturday, 21 March, urged citizens to remain in the cities they live in and not travel to their villages if not required.

The country will be observing a shutdown on Sunday following PM Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been asked to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus. Public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.

“Fearing Corona, many of my brothers and sisters are returning to their villages where they earn a living. Traveling in congestion increases the risk of its spread. Wherever you are going, it will also be a danger to people. It will also increase the difficulties of your village and family,” the PM said in his tweet.