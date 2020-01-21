R-Day Chief Guest Bolsonaro’s 4-Day India Visit Begins Friday
Prime Minister Modi meeting Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on the sidelines of BRICS 2019. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, the chief guest of India's Republic Day celebrations this year, will begin his four-day visit to the country from Friday.

On his first visit to India after assuming power, Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials and a large business delegation.

"President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be paying a state visit to India from January 24-27 January at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be the chief guest at India's 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26," the External Affairs Ministry said.

