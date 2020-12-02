British High Commission Won’t Confirm Or Deny Boris is R-Day Guest
Reports of British PM Boris Johnson being invited to India for Republic Day parade were doing the rounds.
The British High Commission on Wednesday, 1 December, responded to reports of India’s invitation to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for Republic Day parade and informed ANI that they cannot confirm one way or the other.
However, the High Commission has informed that “PM Boris Johnson is keen to visit India as soon as possible,” reported ANI
Reports of the British PM being invited to India were doing the rounds on the same day when the United Kingdom approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout from 'next week’.
Johnson hailed the development as "fantastic" news that would help life get back to normal, according to Reuters.
On 27 November, PM Narendra Modi had said that he had had an “excellent discussion” with his “friend” UK PM Borish Johnson on an ambitious road map for India-UK ties in the next decade.
“Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM Boris Johnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in the next decade. We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade & investment, defence and security, climate change, and fighting COVID-19.”
The last British prime minister to be present at India’s Republic Day parade was John Major in 1993.
