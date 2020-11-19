JNU Violence: Police’s Fact-Finding Panel Gives Itself Clean Chit

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Delhi Police enquiry committee recorded the statements of the then deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south-west) Devender Arya, the then ACP Ramesh Kakkar, SHO Vasant Kunj (North) Rituraj, and Inspector Anand Yadav.

Inspector Yadav was stationed at the administrative block on 5 January after the high court’s order to prevent any protests within a 100-metre radius of the block where the Vice-Chancellor has his office.

“Their job was to ensure compliance with the high court order directing police to ensure that no dharna or protest takes place within 100 metres of the admin block. All those police personnel did not have any weapons or lathis,” an official told Indian Express.

Twenty seven police personnel in plainclothes, including women, had arrived for duty at the JNU Administration Block, reported Indian Express.