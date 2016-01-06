A Dramatist’s Tryst With Violence: Remembering Vijay Tendulkar

Let’s begin by talking about violence.

‘Erm, isn’t that a bit out of context,’ you may ask. ‘There’s enough to read on violence.’

Fair enough. Let’s hear stories instead. Stories of two women and a playwright.

‘Much better.’

Miss Benare is one of the cast members of a play, revolving around a trial. Her character is accused of infanticide in court. It’s a casual rehearsal. A stagehand plays proxy for an absent cast member. The rehearsal begins. But soon the proceedings suspend disbelief and become a full-fledged real trial. Miss Benare is blamed, humiliated and defamed for carrying a child out of wedlock. The man involved is the absent cast member.

10-year-old Phulmoni Dasi was married to 30-year-old Hari Mohan Maiti. In 1890, Phulmoni’s mother went to court against her daughter’s husband. In 1891, the British passed the Age of Consent Bill, revising the earlier age of consent for girls from 10 years to 12 years. You see, Phulmoni died after her husband had sex with her. It was probably a cold winter day, just like this.