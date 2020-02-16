Remain Calm But Deal With Miscreants Firmly: Shah to Delhi Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 16 February, suggested to the Delhi Police that they should be ready to deal with miscreants with “firm hands” and at the same time remain calm despite “provocation.” Delhi Police’s recent handling of the students in Jamia Millia Islamia university on 15 December 2019 has come under criticism after a video emerged showing the police lathi-charging students in a library.

Speaking at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Police, Shah called the police force “one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country.” Citing a speech of the India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1950, he said,