'Reinvent and Re-Evaluate': Modi Meets Heads of Tech Institutes

The Prime Minister stressed that Indian higher education and technical institutes need to prepare the youth for continuous disruptions and changes, keeping in mind the fourth industrial revolution.

He underlined the need to progress towards education models that are flexible, seamless, and able to provide learning opportunities as per the requirements of the learners. He added that access, affordability, equity, and quality should be the core values of such education models.

PM Modi also highlighted that digitisation of higher education can play a big role in increasing (Gross Enrollment Ratio) GER, and students will have easier access to good quality and affordable education.