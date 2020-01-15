‘Ready to Quit’: Yediyurappa After Public Spat Over Cabinet Berths

Karnataka Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa offered to resign as he stood up to Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali seer Swami Vachananda, who demanded Cabinet posts for leaders from the community.

The public spat occurred at an event held in Harihar in Davangere district hosted by the Panchamasali Samaj Gurupeetha on Tuesday, 14 November.

Panchamasali is a sub-sect of the Lingayats who are known to be the primary vote bank of the BJP and Yediyurappa is the tallest leader of the community.