RBI to Extend Trading Hours in Bond, Currency Markets From 9 Nov

Trading hours for markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be restored in a phased manner, the central bank said on 2 November. This development falls in line with the easing of restrictions imposed in late March to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Starting 9 November, trading hours for the RBI-regulated markets for currency and bonds will open at 10:00 am but the closing time will be extended to 3:30 pm from 2 pm now, LiveMint reported.