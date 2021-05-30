Survivor in ‘Rape Video’ Case Back in Bengaluru, Statement Taken

A woman who was seen in a sexual assault video that went viral on social media has been brought to Bengaluru from Kozhikode, in Kerala, by the Bengaluru police who are probing the rape video case.

The woman was subjected to sexual assault in the video and had taken shelter at a friend’s home in Kozhikode.

The police, who traced her location, brought her to Bengaluru and have recorded her statement in connection with the case. The case came to light after Assam police flagged the sexual assault video on social media, after it went viral and said that they were looking for the culprits seen in the video. It is believed that the survivor and the five arrested accused are all Bangladeshis.

The police said that the accused were part of a cross-border human trafficking network and that the survivor was brought to India for trafficking.