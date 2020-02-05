Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old in US Embassy

A five-year old was allegedly raped by one of her neighbours at the US embassy quarters in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, reports said, quoting Delhi Police.

According to PTI, the police said that the 25-year-old accused, a driver by profession, has been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday and a complaint was lodged by the girl's family members on Sunday, the police said, adding that the child was stable now.

On the statement of the victim's mother, a rape case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.