Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping 5-Year-Old in US Embassy
A five-year old was allegedly raped by one of her neighbours at the US embassy quarters in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, reports said, quoting Delhi Police.
According to PTI, the police said that the 25-year-old accused, a driver by profession, has been arrested.
The incident took place on Saturday and a complaint was lodged by the girl's family members on Sunday, the police said, adding that the child was stable now.
On the statement of the victim's mother, a rape case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.
The accused does not work at the embassy and stays with his parents at the quarters there. However, his father is employed with the embassy.
The girl used to often visit the residence of the accused as they were neighbours, a senior police officer said.
After reaching her house, the victim complained to her mother about discomfort and irritation in her private parts, he said.
When the victim's mother questioned the girl, she narrated her ordeal, after which the former approached the police and lodged a complaint.
The girl was taken for a medical examination and doctors confirmed a penetrative sexual assault on her, the police said.