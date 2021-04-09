Rape Accused Journalist Granted Interim Protection From Arrest

Mumbai-based journalist Varun Hiremath was granted interim protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court on Friday, 9 April, on the condition that the accused joins the police investigation as and when directed.

The 28-year-old, an anchor with ET Now, has been on the run since an FIR was registered against him on 23 February, for allegedly raping and assaulting a 22-year-old woman at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

Justice Mukta Gupta issued notices and sought responses of Delhi Police and the complainant woman on the accused’s plea seeking anticipatory bail.