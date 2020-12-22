Edu Minister to Discuss CBSE Board Exams 2021 with Teachers Today
During his last live, Dr Pokhriyal had said that no decision has been taken on dates for the board exams.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with teachers during a live discussion on Tuesday, 22 December, at 4 pm via Twitter.
The minister is expected to discuss the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12, and give details about its mode of conduct, schedule and address the queries raised by students and teachers on social media.
The Minister has asked teachers to join the webinar and share their queries using #EducationMinistergoeslive.
Mr Pokhriyal released a video on Monday where he lauded teachers for going beyond their call of duty to teach students during the pandemic and told students of the CBSE Board examinations 2021 how to conduct exams if the situation normalises.
The minister was earlier slated to go live on 17 December but his interaction was postponed due to “overwhelming response”.
Dr Pokhriyal said that so far, no decision on dates for board or entrance examinations have been taken, while assuring students that the ministry would try its best to avoid a clash between practicals and other entrance exams.
Responding to a query of a Class 12 CBSE student, who asked if CBSE practicals would be postponed or cancelled in the light of lesser physical classes, the education minister said that a decision on the matter will be taken soon.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.