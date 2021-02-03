‘Farmers Not Our Enemies’: Ghulam Nabi Azad to PM in Rajya Sabha

Fifteen hours have reportedly been allotted for the discussion on farmers protests, after the Government and the Opposition arrived at a consensus. According to PRS Legislative, to allow these 15 hours, the Question Hour will be suspended on Wednesday, 3 February, and the Question Hour as well as the Zero Hour will be suspended on Thursday.

A report on The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 by the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change was also tabled in the Rajya Sabha.