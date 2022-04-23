Rajiv Kumar Quits as NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson, Suman Bery To Succeed Him

NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar has resigned from his post and will be replaced by economist Suman K Bery from 1 May, an official statement said on Friday, 22 April.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of Rajiv Kumar and will relieve him from his post on 30 April.

It also said that Bery has been appointed, with immediate effect, as a full-time member of NITI Aayog on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to the position, and will take over as Vice Chairperson on 1 May.