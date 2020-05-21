Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Thursday, 21 May, to pay tributes to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary, saying he is "proud to be the son of a true patriot, liberal and philanthropic father"."As prime minister, Rajiv ji put the country forward on the path of progress. With his forward-looking vision, he took necessary steps for the country's empowerment. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him with love and gratitude," Gandhi wrote in a tweet in Hindi.Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, paid tributes to the former PM.Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao, DK Shivakumar and others paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi in Bengaluru, garlanding his picture and statue.Other Congress leaders also took to Twitter to pay their tributes on Thursday.Rajiv Gandhi, who served as the sixth prime minister of the country from 1984 to 1989, was assassinated on 21 May 1991 in Tamil Nadu.Here’s How Rajiv Gandhi Changed Your Present and Future Life We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.