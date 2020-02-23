Raise H-1B Visa, Restoration of GSP Issue With Trump: Cong to Modi

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday, 23 February, asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would raise with him the issue of easing H-1B visas, restoration of GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) status and security concerns over Taliban.

Surjewala asked why Prime Minister Modi is silent about "India First" as President Trump talked of "America First".

He also asked whether Modi would ensure cheaper oil for India after it stopped buying oil from Iran in view of sanctions and if Indian steel exports would get a boost after India commits to USD 3 billion defence purchases.

In a series of tweets, the veteran Congress member asked PM Modi what issues will be taken up during Trump inaugural visit to India on 24-25 February.