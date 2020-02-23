Raise H-1B Visa, Restoration of GSP Issue With Trump: Cong to Modi
Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday, 23 February, asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would raise with him the issue of easing H-1B visas, restoration of GSP (Generalised System of Preferences) status and security concerns over Taliban.
Surjewala asked why Prime Minister Modi is silent about "India First" as President Trump talked of "America First".
He also asked whether Modi would ensure cheaper oil for India after it stopped buying oil from Iran in view of sanctions and if Indian steel exports would get a boost after India commits to USD 3 billion defence purchases.
In a series of tweets, the veteran Congress member asked PM Modi what issues will be taken up during Trump inaugural visit to India on 24-25 February.
H1-B Visa Rejection Rate Increases from 6% to 24%
Surjewala posed the H1-B visa case issue, which has been contraversial in the past few months since the US government is planning to curb the distribution of the visas to Indians, a majority of which are IT professionals. India is the only country which takes 70% of the 85,000 H1-B visas applied annually.
Technology companies depend on this visa to hire tens of thousands of employees from countries like India and Chia.
"Now, Rejection Rate for India has increased from 6 percent in 2015 to 24 percent in 2019, especially for IT professionals. Post 10 million people gala event, Will PM Modi ask for easing H-1B visas," he asked on Twitter.
Surjewala said as US prepares to sign a deal with Taliban on February 29, what about India's red lines.
Cong Questions National Security Interests
"Have we forgotten IC-814 hijacking and release of terrorist Masood Azhar in Kandhar, who's JeM then attacked Parliament and Pulwama? As gala bash unfolds, Will Modiji raise our National Security concerns," he said.
Will PM Ensure Restoration of GSP Status?
The Congress leader also said that the US removed India from Duty Free Imports i.e GSP (generalised system of preferences) on 5 June 2019. India had enjoyed the status since 1974.
“It has affected the USD 5.6 billion Indian exports to the US, especially gems, jewellery, rice, leather,” he noted.
"Post 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' gala events, Will PM ensure restoration of GSP status," he asked.
Surjewala said up till 2018, India imported 250 crore ton Crude Oil/month from Iran on Rupee payment, 90 days credit and doorstep delivery.
The Modi government stopped buying cheaper Iran oil as per US sanctions that raised oil prices in India, he alleged.
"As fest continues in Ahmedabad, Will Modiji secure cheaper oil for India," he asked.
Zero Relief for India’s Export on Steel
The Congress leader alleged that India's exports of USD 761 million of steel to the US fell by 50 pc to USD 372 million as the Trump Government hiked tariffs on import by 25 pc.
"As India commits to USD 3 billion Defense purchases, why zero relief for India's export of steel? US President Trump is on a visit to India from February 24 and 25.
(With inputs from PTI)
