Born During Lockdown, Raipur Twins Named ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’
The pandemic caused by a new virus may have brought the world to its knees, but that has not deterred a couple in Chhattisgarh to name their newborn twins as 'Corona' and 'Covid'.
The two words may evoke fear and devastation in minds of others, but for the Raipur-based couple they symbolise triumph over hardships as the twins – a boy and a girl – were born during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced nationwide lockdown which has disrupted normal life.
The names, they said, would remind them about all the hardships they conquered amid the lockdown, ahead of a successful delivery on the intervening night of 26-27 March at a government hospital.
“I was blessed with the twins – a boy and a girl – in the early hours on 27 March. We have named them Covid (boy) and Corona (girl) for now," Preeti Verma, the 27-year-old mother of the newborns, told PTI.
"Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits. Thus, we thought about these names," she said, citing reasons for their unusual decision.
"When the hospital staff also started calling the babies as Corona and Covid, we finally decided to name them after the pandemic," she said.
"Our relatives, who wanted to reach the hospital, could not make it as bus and train services were stopped due to the lockdown," said Verma, who already has a two-year-old daughter.
The twins were born in Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, Shubhra Singh said, the mother and the newborns were discharged recently and they were in good health.
The twins had become a centre of attraction in the hospital after the couple named them as Covid and Corona, Singh said.
