Raipur Man Held for Fake FB Accounts; ‘Nisha Jindal’ One of Them

"Messages mentioning meetings with high-profile people like ministers, chief of investigative agencies and foreign delegates were used to be posted on the account, he said.

"The profile was being followed by some prominent persons that made me believe it was genuine, the businessman said on condition of anonymity.

Raipur polices cyber cell started tracking Pujars fake profiles since last month after getting complaints about comments containing divisive and hate contents being posted on them regularly.

"To zero-in on the accused, the police posed as a civilian, sent a friend request to Nisha Jindal and had chats with the accused. After gathering complete details of his modus operandi, we arrested him, said Superintendent of Police (Urla area) Abhishek Maheshwari.