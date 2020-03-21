COVID-19: Railways Relaxes Refund Rules for Travel Till 15 April
Seeking to discourage non-essential travel in times of coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways has issued an advisory on Saturday, 21 March, relaxing refund rules for passengers who had booked tickets for travel between 21 March and 15 April.
In case a train is not cancelled but the passenger desires to cancel his journey, TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from date of journey at the station, instead of present three days.
TDR can also be submitted to the chief commercial officer for getting the refund within 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification from train chart, instead of extant rule of 10 days, the order stated.
