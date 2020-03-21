COVID-19: Railways Relaxes Refund Rules for Travel Till 15 April
Indian Railways issued an advisory on Saturday, 21 March, relaxing refund rules for passengers who had booked tickets to travel between 21 March and 15 April.
Seeking to discourage non-essential travel in times of coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways has issued an advisory on Saturday, 21 March, relaxing refund rules for passengers who had booked tickets for travel between 21 March and 15 April.

The order states if a train is cancelled by Railways for journey period March 21-April 15, refund across counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of journey, instead of the present three hours.

In case a train is not cancelled but the passenger desires to cancel his journey, TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within 30 days from date of journey at the station, instead of present three days.

TDR can also be submitted to the chief commercial officer for getting the refund within 60 days of filing of TDR subject to verification from train chart, instead of extant rule of 10 days, the order stated.

