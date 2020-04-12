Railways Delivers Camel Milk for Autistic Child Amid Lockdown

He said through Jewalia instructions were sent to Chief Commercial Inspector Akhil Taneja to coordinate with the operating department and the supplier to ensure that the camel milk is loaded at Falna.

“After taking permission from the appropriate authority, the train was stopped and the camel milk was delivered to the woman at Bandra. For us at the Indian Railways, this is not the time to look at commercial gains. We have been asked to help out wherever possible in whichever way we can. Our (NWR) trains run through 18 districts of the country and we will do whatever is needed to help people out,” Jain said.

(Published in arrangement with PTI)