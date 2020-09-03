Railway Board Members’ Designations Changed, Chairman now CEO

The order also said that three posts have been surrendered, which includes the post of Member, Staff, Engineering and Materials Management in Railway Board and utilisation of the post of Member, Rolling Stock, for creation of the post of Director General (HR) in apex grade as per the Cabinet decision.

The Union Cabinet on 24 December last year approved the decision of organisational restructuring of Railways. The decision was taken in a bid to revamp the Railway Board along functional lines to make it a leaner organisation.

The Cabinet last year had approved merger of eight Group A services into a central service called the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

Earlier, the Indian Railways was organised into departments such as traffic, civil, mechanical, electrical, signal & telecom, stores, personnel, and accounts. These departments were vertically separated and each headed by a Secretary-level officer (Member) in the Railway Board.