Rahul, Priyanka ‘Jinnah’ Disturbing Environment on CAA: Uma Bharti
BJP leader Uma Bharti, on Thursday 9 January took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, while accusing the Opposition party of peddling rumours over the Citizenship Amendment Act, news agency ANI reported.
“Nobody will have any problem due to CAA. It will not have any effect on Indian citizens' rights. But some evil-minded people are peddling rumours. India was partitioned due to rumours. Tell me who got benefit from partition... People like Jinnah emerged,” the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.
Further, she also called Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as Rahul and Priyanka ‘Jinnah’.
Further, she said that Sonia Gandhi, whose father used to serve in Mussolini’s army in Italy, if she was not asked to prove her citizenship, why would the muslims of India be asked. She also said that Sonia is our daughter in law and we respect her from the bottom of our hearts.
(With inputs from ANI)
