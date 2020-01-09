Rahul, Priyanka ‘Jinnah’ Disturbing Environment on CAA: Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti, on Thursday 9 January took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, while accusing the Opposition party of peddling rumours over the Citizenship Amendment Act, news agency ANI reported.

“Nobody will have any problem due to CAA. It will not have any effect on Indian citizens' rights. But some evil-minded people are peddling rumours. India was partitioned due to rumours. Tell me who got benefit from partition... People like Jinnah emerged,” the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.