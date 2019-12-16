Rahul Will Prove to Be Congress’ Bahadur Shah Zafar: Raj BJP Chief
Rahul Gandhi will prove to be a Bahadur Shah Zafar of the Congress as he is doing well on his pledge to end the party, said Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Sunday, 15 December.
Poonia made the acerbic remark against the former Congress president while attacking him over his declaration that “my name is Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar” and “I will never apologise.”
Gandhi had made the declaration in a mega rally of his party in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 14 December in reaction to the BJP’s demand for an apology from him over his “Rape in India” remark.
Who Was Bahadur Shah Zafar
Bahadur Shah Zafar or Bahadur Shah II was the last Mughal emperor. The second son Mirza Akbar or Akbar Shah II, had ascended to the Mughal throne on his father’s death in September 1837.
During his regime, the Mughal Empire had shrunk to the walled city of Old Delhi. He was deposed by the British and was exiled to Burma after the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Attacking Rahul Gandhi on his “not a Savarkar” remark, Poonia said “Rahul Gandhi linking his name with the RSS ideologue (even by denial) is an insult to him.”
‘Gehlot Trying to Divert Attention From Real Issues’
Poonia also attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying “he merely curses the BJP and RSS in his every speech and has no time to pay attention to the basic problems of the state.”
“The people of Rajasthan are plagued with problems and the development of the state has come to a complete standstill,” claimed Poonia.
