‘Don’t Waste Time Playing the Clown’: Rahul to PM on Coronavirus
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 3 March, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the detection of fresh Coronavirus cases in India, saying he should stop wasting India's time “playing the clown” with his social media accounts “when India is facing an emergency”.
Gandhi's attack came after India reported three new cases of the novel Coronavirus, including one in the national capital.
With the message "Here's how it's done", Gandhi also tweeted a video of Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong addressing Singaporeans on how to deal with Coronavirus.
Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM’s ‘Giving Up Social Media’ Tweet
Gandhi's tweet also took a dig at PM Modi's tweet that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this Sunday.
On Tuesday, Modi said that on Women's Day, he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who are inspirational, and urged people to share stories of such women with him.
Later on Tuesday, Modi did take to Twitter saying that he had an “extensive review regarding preparedness on coronavirus”, adding that “there is no need to panic”.
In another tweet on Tuesday, Gandhi had said that a "true leader" would be completely focused on averting the massive crisis about to be unleashed by the potentially deadly virus on the country and its economy.
He also tagged his 12 February tweet in which he said Coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to "our people and our economy".
"My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical," he had said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
